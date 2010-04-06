Gino WashingtonBorn 1946
George "Gino" Washington (born 1946?) is an African American R&B and rock singer from Detroit, Michigan with cross-racial appeal. While attending Pershing High School, he achieved local hits in 1963 and 1964: "Out of This World" and "Gino Is a Coward". To his credit, he was the first artist signed to Ric-Tic Records. In 1964 he was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving in Japan and South Vietnam; upon return his music career stalled. He hosted his own variety television show in Detroit during the 1970s.
