George "Gino" Washington (born 1946?) is an African American R&B and rock singer from Detroit, Michigan with cross-racial appeal. While attending Pershing High School, he achieved local hits in 1963 and 1964: "Out of This World" and "Gino Is a Coward". To his credit, he was the first artist signed to Ric-Tic Records. In 1964 he was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving in Japan and South Vietnam; upon return his music career stalled. He hosted his own variety television show in Detroit during the 1970s.