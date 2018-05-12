Saara Sofia Aalto (born 2 May 1987) is a Finnish singer, songwriter, and voice actress. She came second in the first season of The Voice of Finland in 2012. Aalto competed in the Finnish national selection to represent Finland in the Eurovision Song Contest two times, first in 2011 with "Blessed with Love" and then in 2016 with "No Fear", both times placing second. On 7 November 2017, it was announced that she had been internally selected by broadcaster Yle to represent Finland in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 in Lisbon. The Finnish public chose the song "Monsters". She qualified for the grand final and finished in 25th place.

She has taken part in musicals on stage and has done a great number of dubbings for feature films and foreign television series. Aalto is the singing voice of Princess Merida in the Finnish version of Disney's animated film Brave and also the speaking and singing voice of Anna in the Finnish version of Disney's animated movie Frozen. She has dueted with Adam Lambert, and had concerts together with Andrea Bocelli, José Carreras and pianist Robert Wells. She has released 5 albums on her own record label Yume Records.