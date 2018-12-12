Bonnie Dobson (born November 13, 1940, Toronto, Ontario, Canada) is a Canadian folk music songwriter, singer, and guitarist, most known in the 1960s for composing the songs "I'm Your Woman" and "Morning Dew". The latter, augmented (with a controversial co-writing credit) by Tim Rose, became a melancholy folk rock standard, covered by Fred Neil, Ralph McTell, Lulu, Nazareth, the Grateful Dead, the Jeff Beck Group, Robert Plant, the Pozo Seco Singers, The 31st of February (including Gregg Allman, Duane Allman, and Butch Trucks of The Allman Brothers Band), Long John Baldry, DEVO and Einstürzende Neubauten, among many others.