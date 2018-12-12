Bonnie DobsonBorn 13 November 1940
Bonnie Dobson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04wq2sz.jpg
1940-11-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f469afbc-132f-4a6a-b10b-bc31ab5288e2
Bonnie Dobson Biography (Wikipedia)
Bonnie Dobson (born November 13, 1940, Toronto, Ontario, Canada) is a Canadian folk music songwriter, singer, and guitarist, most known in the 1960s for composing the songs "I'm Your Woman" and "Morning Dew". The latter, augmented (with a controversial co-writing credit) by Tim Rose, became a melancholy folk rock standard, covered by Fred Neil, Ralph McTell, Lulu, Nazareth, the Grateful Dead, the Jeff Beck Group, Robert Plant, the Pozo Seco Singers, The 31st of February (including Gregg Allman, Duane Allman, and Butch Trucks of The Allman Brothers Band), Long John Baldry, DEVO and Einstürzende Neubauten, among many others.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bonnie Dobson Performances & Interviews
Bonnie Dobson Tracks
Sort by
V'la l'Bon Vent (6 Music Session, 5 Jun 2014)
Bonnie Dobson
V'la l'Bon Vent (6 Music Session, 5 Jun 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wq2sz.jpglink
Morning Dew (6 Music Session, 5 Jun 2014)
Bonnie Dobson
Morning Dew (6 Music Session, 5 Jun 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wq2sz.jpglink
Morning Dew (6 Music Session, 5 Jun 2014)
Last played on
Morning Dew
Bonnie Dobson
Morning Dew
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01mwlr5.jpglink
Morning Dew
Last played on
Colours
Jim Kweskin
Colours
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wq2sz.jpglink
Colours
Last played on
Milk And Honey
Bonnie Dobson
Milk And Honey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wq2sz.jpglink
Milk And Honey
Last played on
Born In The Country (6 Music Session, 5 Jun 2014)
Bonnie Dobson
Born In The Country (6 Music Session, 5 Jun 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wq2sz.jpglink
Winter's Going
Bonnie Dobson
Winter's Going
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wq2sz.jpglink
Winter's Going
Last played on
Ah! Si Mon Moine (Dear Companion-1960)
Bonnie Dobson
Ah! Si Mon Moine (Dear Companion-1960)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wq2sz.jpglink
Ah! Si Mon Moine (Dear Companion-1960)
Last played on
Girl Of Constant Sorrow
Bonnie Dobson
Girl Of Constant Sorrow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wq2sz.jpglink
Girl Of Constant Sorrow
Last played on
Vranyanka
Bonnie Dobson
Vranyanka
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wq2sz.jpglink
Vranyanka
Last played on
Monsieur Le Curé
Bonnie Dobson
Monsieur Le Curé
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wq2sz.jpglink
Monsieur Le Curé
Last played on
Across The Blue Mountain
Bonnie Dobson
Across The Blue Mountain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wq2sz.jpglink
Across The Blue Mountain
Last played on
Morning Dew
Jonny Bridgwood, Ben Phillipson, Bonnie Dobson & Her Boys, Sean Read, Dave Morgan & Bonnie Dobson
Morning Dew
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wq2sz.jpglink
Morning Dew
Composer
Last played on
Peter Amberley
Bonnie Dobson
Peter Amberley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wq2sz.jpglink
Peter Amberley
Last played on
Sandy Boys
Bonnie Dobson
Sandy Boys
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wq2sz.jpglink
Sandy Boys
Last played on
V'la Lbon Vent
Bonnie Dobson
V'la Lbon Vent
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wq2sz.jpglink
V'la Lbon Vent
Last played on
Who Are These Men?
Bonnie Dobson
Who Are These Men?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wq2sz.jpglink
Who Are These Men?
Last played on
Born In The Country
Bonnie Dobson
Born In The Country
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wq2sz.jpglink
Born In The Country
Last played on
Rainy Windows (Live In Session)
Bonnie Dobson
Rainy Windows (Live In Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wq2sz.jpglink
Rainy Windows (Live In Session)
Last played on
I Got Stung
Bonnie Dobson
I Got Stung
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wq2sz.jpglink
I Got Stung
Last played on
Come On Dancing (Dancing Version)
Bonnie Dobson
Come On Dancing (Dancing Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wq2sz.jpglink
Come On Dancing (Dancing Version)
Last played on
Come On Dancing
Bonnie Dobson
Come On Dancing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wq2sz.jpglink
Come On Dancing
Last played on
Morning Dew
Bonnie Dobson with Robert Plant
Morning Dew
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Morning Dew
Performer
Last played on
Bonnie Dobson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist