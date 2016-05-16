Ratatat
Ratatat ( RAT-ə-tat) is a Brooklyn-based electronic rock duo consisting of Mike Stroud (guitar, melodica, synthesizers, percussion) and producer Evan Mast (bass, synthesizers, percussion).
Pursuit Of Happiness (feat. MGMT & Ratatat)
Kid Cudi
Supreme
Ratatat
Black Heroes
Ratatat
Mahalo
Ratatat
Nightclub Amnesia
Ratatat
Magnifique
Ratatat
Abrasive
Ratatat
Pricks of Brightness
Ratatat
Cream On Chrome
Ratatat
Primetime
Ratatat
Drift
Ratatat
Mahalo/Slow Love (Sweater Beats Intro Edit)
MØ
Eight
Ratatat
Seven
Ratatat
Three
Ratatat
Loud Pipes
Ratatat
