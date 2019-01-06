Alisha’s AtticFormed 1996. Disbanded 2001
Alisha’s Attic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqvyf.jpg
1996
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f466e25b-757e-4d43-bed9-89ae8dbe6ee4
Alisha’s Attic Biography (Wikipedia)
Alisha's Attic were an English pop duo of the 1990s and early 2000s. The two members were sisters Shelly McErlaine (née Poole) and Karen Poole, born in Barking and Chadwell Heath respectively. Their father is Brian Poole of 1960s group Brian Poole and the Tremeloes.
Alisha’s Attic Tracks
I Am I Feel
Alisha’s Attic
I Am I Feel
I Am I Feel
The Incidentals
Alisha’s Attic
The Incidentals
The Incidentals
Pretender Got My Heart
Alisha’s Attic
Pretender Got My Heart
Pretender Got My Heart
Indestructable
Alisha’s Attic
Indestructable
Indestructable
