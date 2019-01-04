F*** ButtonsFormed 2005
F*** Buttons
2005
F*** Buttons Biography (Wikipedia)
Fuck Buttons is an electronic music duo formed in Bristol in 2004 by Andrew Hung and Benjamin John Power.
F*** Buttons Tracks
The Lisbon Maru
F*** Buttons
The Lisbon Maru
The Lisbon Maru
Last played on
Sweet Love for Planet Earth (Andrew Weatherall Remix)
F*** Buttons
Sweet Love for Planet Earth (Andrew Weatherall Remix)
Hidden Xs
F*** Buttons
Hidden Xs
Hidden Xs
Last played on
The Red Wing
F*** Buttons
The Red Wing
The Red Wing
Last played on
Olympians
F*** Buttons
Olympians
Olympians
Last played on
Immortals
Jean-Michel Jarre
Immortals
Immortals
Last played on
Surf Solar
F*** Buttons
Surf Solar
Surf Solar
Last played on
Bright Tomorrow
F**k Buttons
Bright Tomorrow
Bright Tomorrow
Performer
Last played on
Space Mountain
F*** Buttons
Space Mountain
Space Mountain
Last played on
Ribs Out
F*** Buttons
Ribs Out
Ribs Out
Last played on
Prince's Prize
F*** Buttons
Prince's Prize
Prince's Prize
Last played on
Brainfreeze
F*** Buttons
Brainfreeze
Brainfreeze
Last played on
Year Of The Dog
F*** Buttons
Year Of The Dog
Year Of The Dog
Last played on
New Crossbow
F*** Buttons
New Crossbow
Rough Steez
F*** Buttons
Rough Steez
Rough Steez
Last played on
Sweet Love For the Planet
F*** Buttons
Sweet Love For the Planet
Sweet Love For the Planet
Last played on
