Al PerkinsTexas born guitarist esp. steel guitar. Born 18 January 1944
Al Perkins
1944-01-18
Al Perkins Biography (Wikipedia)
Al Perkins (born January 18, 1944) is a Texas-born American guitarist known primarily for his steel guitar work. The Gibson guitar company called Perkins "the world's most influential dobro player" and began producing an "Al Perkins Signature" Dobro in 2001—designed and autographed by Perkins.
Al Perkins Tracks
Nothing Is Impossible
Al Perkins
Nothing Is Impossible
Nothing Is Impossible
$1000 Dollar Wedding
James Burton, Hugh Davies, Gram Parsons, Gram Parsons, Emmylou Harris & Al Perkins
$1000 Dollar Wedding
$1000 Dollar Wedding
Performer
