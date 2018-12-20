The RIAS Kammerchor (RIAS Chamber Choir) is a German choir based in Berlin, Germany. It receives support from the Rundfunk Orchester und Chöre GmbH Berlin ("Berlin Radio Orchestra and Choirs"), a limited-liability company owned by the public broadcasters Deutschlandradio (40%) and RBB (5%), the German Federal Republic (35%), and the State of Berlin (20%).

Founded in 1948, the choir was originally known as the Rundfunkchor des RIAS, after the US-run German-language radio station Rundfunk im amerikanischen Sektor ("Broadcasting in the American Sector"), or RIAS. Early in its history, between 1948 and 1952, the choir recorded works by Bach with Karl Ristenpart, 68 cantatas, the Christmas Oratorio, and the St John Passion. The choir first performed on 15 October 1948, and its first chief conductor was Herbert Froitzheim. Whilst founded as a regional radio station choir, the RIAS Kammerchor quickly established for itself a national and international reputation. Among its founders' aims was the promotion of contemporary musical composition, and besides performing the standard repertoire, the choir has premiered many works by contemporary composers, including a number specifically dedicated to the RIAS Kammerchor. The choir participated in the opening concert of the Berliner Philharmonie. The choir has premiered works by such contemporary composers as Paul Hindemith, Boris Blacher, Mauricio Kagel, Ernst Krenek, Pierre Boulez, Hans Werner Henze, and Aribert Reimann, works written for the RIAS Kammerchor.