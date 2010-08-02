[{“CIBELLE”(})]

(born 1978, São Paulo, Brazil) Lives and works between London, Berlin and São Paulo. The artist graduated in 2015 from Royal College of Art, London. Cibelle Cavalli Bastos has released four music albums and has performed and presented work in Martin-Gropius-Bau Berlin, Museo Reina Sofia Madrid, ICA London, Carnegie Hall New York, Serpentine Marathon, 28th and 31st São Paulo Biennial among others.

Cibelle Cavalli Bastos has a conceptual, expanded field and interdisciplinary practice that includes thought production, performance, sound art, video, painting, sculpture and installation. Currently operating daily through social media stories under @aevtarperform, researching intrapolitics and devising nanopolitics through deprogramming self/ID of societal malware at a personal and collective level, their work addresses the deconstruction and formation of identities and what stands in between the self and presence as our multi-selves interact with each other and our surroundings. #deprogramming