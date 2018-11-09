Paul Metcalfe
Paul Metcalfe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f45541d5-94c9-4423-b6c0-10fab9de7abe
Paul Metcalfe Tracks
Sort by
Maggie May/You're In My Heart
Paul Metcalfe
Maggie May/You're In My Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Maggie May/You're In My Heart
Last played on
You Wear It Well
Paul Metcalfe
You Wear It Well
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Wear It Well
Last played on
Handbags and Gladrags
Paul Metcalfe
Handbags and Gladrags
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Handbags and Gladrags
Last played on
Maggie May
Paul Metcalfe
Maggie May
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Maggie May
Last played on
Back to artist