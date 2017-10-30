Richard DehmelBorn 18 November 1863. Died 8 February 1920
Richard Fedor Leopold Dehmel (18 November 1863 – 8 February 1920) was a German poet and writer.
Erwartung - No.1 from 4 lieder (Op.2)
Arnold Schoenberg
Schenk mir deinen Goldenen Kamm - No.2 from 4 lieder (Op.2)
Irwin Gage
