Michel Magne (20 March 1930 in Lisieux, Calvados, France – 19 December 1984 in Cergy-Pontoise, Val-d'Oise) was a French film and experimental music composer. He was nominated in 1962 for an Academy Award and Golden Globe Award for adapting the Jackie Gleason score to film Gigot. He also scored Barbarella and a series of OSS 117 films.

Magne wrote some songs with lyrics by Françoise Sagan for Juliette Gréco and provided orchestral accompaniment.

In 1962, he purchased the Chateau d'Herouville and converted it into a residential recording studio in 1969 which through the 1970s was used by a series of artists such as Elton John (at his Honky Château), Pink Floyd, David Bowie, Jethro Tull, Cat Stevens among many others.

In 1972, he married Marie-Claude, née Calvet, having met her in 1970, near Herouville while she was hitch-hiking as a schoolgirl. The couple moved to the south of France in 1974.

Magne committed suicide in 1984, in a hotel room.