SlideCeltic folk band. Formed 1999
Slide
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f45394c3-fe1a-4818-9c71-19a9701741c4
Slide Tracks
Sort by
Spry Slides (The Humours of Mountcollins/The One That was Lost/Johnny Leary's/The Brosna S
Slide
Spry Slides (The Humours of Mountcollins/The One That was Lost/Johnny Leary's/The Brosna S
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
King of the Mill
Slide
King of the Mill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
King of the Mill
Last played on
See Thru Blue
Slide
See Thru Blue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
See Thru Blue
Last played on
Over'Neath the Moon
Slide
Over'Neath the Moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Over'Neath the Moon
Last played on
Ol Man Lynch
Slide
Ol Man Lynch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ol Man Lynch
Last played on
Slide Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist