Arthur Johnston (January 10, 1898 – May 1, 1954) was a composer known for such works as “Mandy, Make Up Your Mind,” "Pennies From Heaven," and many others. He worked for a time with Irving Berlin, Johnny Burke, Sam Coslow, and Bing Crosby.

Johnston and Burke were nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1936 for "Pennies From Heaven".