Arthur Johnston
1898-01-10
Arthur Johnston Biography (Wikipedia)
Arthur Johnston (January 10, 1898 – May 1, 1954) was a composer known for such works as “Mandy, Make Up Your Mind,” "Pennies From Heaven," and many others. He worked for a time with Irving Berlin, Johnny Burke, Sam Coslow, and Bing Crosby.
Johnston and Burke were nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1936 for "Pennies From Heaven".
Arthur Johnston Tracks
Moon Song
Arthur Johnston
Moon Song
Moon Song
