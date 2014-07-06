Lawrence PaytonDied 20 June 1997
Lawrence Payton
Lawrence Payton Biography (Wikipedia)
Lawrence Albert Payton (March 2, 1938 – June 20, 1997) was an American tenor, songwriter, vocal arranger, musician, and record producer for the popular Motown quartet, the Four Tops.
Tell Me You Love Me
