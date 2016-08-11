Kimi DjabatéBorn 25 January 1975
Kimi Djabaté Biography (Wikipedia)
Kimi Djabaté (born January 20, 1975 in Tabato, Guinea-Bissau) is a Bissau-Guinean Afro-beat/blues musician. Based out of Lisbon, Portugal, he continues to be one of the contemporary links in a chain of West African music that extends back in time hundreds of years.
Kimi Djabaté Tracks
Nho Sabá Sabá
Kimi Djabaté
Nho Sabá Sabá
Nho Sabá Sabá
Daly Manhe
Kimi Djabaté
Daly Manhe
Daly Manhe
Anhonte
Kimi Djabaté
Anhonte
Anhonte
