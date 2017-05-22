CaroThree piece alternative rock band. Formed 1 March 2016
- Caro share a creative 60s CV ahead of their performance at The Great Escapehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p060h6wl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p060h6wl.jpg2017-05-19T16:15:00.000ZThe Leeds trio recall bonding over cakes & crafts ahead of their BBC Introducing slot.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0538n8t
Caro share a creative 60s CV ahead of their performance at The Great Escape
Lick Your Lips
Lick Your Lips
Cold Comfort (Independent Venue Week, 23 Jan 2017)
Eyes On The Ground
Closet Lunatic
Closet Lunatic
60 Second CV
60 Second CV
Closet Lunatic (The Great Escape, 19 May 2017)
