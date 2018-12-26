The Soldiers is a singing trio consisting of serving British Army soldiers, whose debut album, Coming Home, was released on 26 October 2009, and who have since continued their singing career whilst remaining full-time army personnel. Signed to CPW Productions Warner Bros. Records, the trio consists of Ryan Idzi, Richie Maddocks and Gary Chilton.

The Soldiers' first national interview was with The Sun, with a free download of the lead song "Coming Home" from the debut album Coming Home. The song was written by Jake Hook, Nick Patrick and Jeff Chegwin. It was delivered as a free download for 48 hours through The Sun website as a promotion for the forthcoming album. Proceeds from the single were donated to The Army Benevolent Fund. The Soldiers were also featured in Big Sing 2009, hosted by Aled Jones from London's Royal Albert Hall, with special guests also including Bryn Terfel, Ruby Turner, Amy Nuttall. The show was broadcast on BBC TV on 25 October 2009.

The Soldiers have released four studio albums, Coming Home (2009), Letters Home (2010), Message to You (2011) and the self-titled The Soldiers (2012) and two compilation album Best of The Soldiers (2011) and Greatest (2013).