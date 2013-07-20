Carlo CecereBorn 7 November 1706. Died 15 February 1761
Carlo Cecere
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1706-11-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f448ea26-0b48-456d-8e43-ca3712a4281f
Carlo Cecere Biography (Wikipedia)
Carlo Cecere (7 November 1706 – 15 February 1761) was an Italian composer of operas, concertos and instrumental duets including, for example, some mandolin duets and a concerto for mandolin. Cecere worked in the transitional period between the Baroque and Classical eras.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Carlo Cecere Tracks
Sort by
Flute Concerto In G (finale)
Carlo Cecere
Flute Concerto In G (finale)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flute Concerto In G (finale)
Last played on
Carlo Cecere Links
Back to artist