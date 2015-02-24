Bill Deal & The RhondelsFormed 1965
Bill Deal & The Rhondels
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1965
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f44434ff-e70d-46df-8241-8409dce4059b
Bill Deal & The Rhondels Biography (Wikipedia)
Bill Deal & the Rhondels were formed in 1959 in Portsmouth, Virginia, crossing blue-eyed soul and beach music. They had three hit singles in 1969, "May I" (U.S. #39), "I've Been Hurt" (U.S. #35), "What Kind of Fool (Do You Think I Am)" (U.S. #23). The band disbanded in 1975, but reformed and still carries on the tradition even after the pasing of Bill Deal.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bill Deal & The Rhondels Tracks
Sort by
I've Been Hurt.
Bill Deal & The Rhondels
I've Been Hurt.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I've Been Hurt.
Last played on
What Kind of Fool Do You Think I Am
Bill Deal & The Rhondels
What Kind of Fool Do You Think I Am
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What Kind of Fool Do You Think I Am
Last played on
Bill Deal & The Rhondels Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist