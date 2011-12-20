Pure Reason RevolutionFormed 2003. Disbanded 2011
Pure Reason Revolution
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2003
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f443a331-2623-4d50-8797-bfb204850253
Pure Reason Revolution Biography (Wikipedia)
Pure Reason Revolution (PRR) is a British rock group formed at the University of Westminster in 2003. Their music incorporates elements of progressive rock and electro. Their music has been variously described as 'Astral Folk' and 'Progressive rock'. Rick Wakeman has given the band a favourable review. Members have a shared appreciation for the work of bands such as Pink Floyd, Porcupine Tree, Nirvana, Justice, Kraftwerk and Fleetwood Mac.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pure Reason Revolution Tracks
Sort by
Guadete
Pure Reason Revolution
Guadete
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Guadete
Last played on
Tempest
Pure Reason Revolution
Tempest
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tempest
Last played on
Deus Ex Machina
Pure Reason Revolution
Deus Ex Machina
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deus Ex Machina
Last played on
Pure Reason Revolution Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist