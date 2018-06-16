Sally Anne MarshBorn 1972
Sally Anne Marsh
1972
Sally Anne Marsh Biography (Wikipedia)
Sally Anne Marsh (born 14 October 1972 in Pembury, Kent) is a British singer and actress who came to fame originally as a member of a short lived girlband with Diana Barrand and Dani Behr called Faith Hope & Charity (she was Hope).
Windmills Of Your Mind
Windmills Of Your Mind
Windmills Of Your Mind
