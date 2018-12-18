Phace (real name Florian Harres, born March 7) is a German music producer, DJ and label owner living in Hamburg, Germany. Influenced by bands and artists such as Kraftwerk, Tangerine Dream, The Prodigy, Photek, Thomas Bangalter, Miles Davis, Optical and Konflict, he is known for his state of the art, futuristic, and distinct sound-design and songwriting. He records music both with analog and digital equipment in his studio in Hamburg Altona.

He produces a wide variety of music, mainly drum and bass, but also electro, halftempo, bass, beats and techno and scores music for film and videogames. He co-owns two record labels: Neosignal and NËU, and has released on several other labels including Skrillex's OWSLA, Deadmaus's Mau5trap, Kitsuné, Noisia's 'Vision' and Division and has performed at international music festivals such as EDC, Beyond Wonderland, Let it Roll, UAF, Outlook, Dour, Fusion, Boomtown etc.

He is also one half of the German electronic band project Neosignal (together with Michael Bräuninger/Misanthrop). They debuted their electro audio-visual live show (based on Ableton Live) at London's legendary Fabric Night Club in 2013.