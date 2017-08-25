J.D. CroweBorn 27 August 1937
J.D. Crowe
1937-08-27
J.D. Crowe Biography (Wikipedia)
James Dee Crowe (born August 27, 1937, in Lexington, Kentucky) is an American banjo player and bluegrass band leader. He first became known during his four-year stint with Jimmy Martin in the 1950s.
J.D. Crowe Tracks
She's Gone, Gone, Gone
J.D. Crowe
She's Gone, Gone, Gone
She's Gone, Gone, Gone
Little Girl in Tennessee
J.D. Crowe
Little Girl in Tennessee
Little Girl in Tennessee
