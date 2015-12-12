Katrina ElamBorn 12 December 1983
Katrina Elam
1983-12-12
Katrina Elam Biography (Wikipedia)
Katrina Ruth Elam (born December 12, 1983 in Bray, Oklahoma) is an American country music singer and songwriter. Signed to Universal South Records in 2004, she released her self-titled debut album that year, charting in the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks (now Hot Country Songs) with the No. 29 "No End in Sight" and the No. 59 "I Want a Cowboy". A third single, "Love Is", peaked at No. 47 from an unreleased second album Turn Me Up. Elam left the label in 2008.
Katrina Elam Tracks
Flowers at the Side of The Road
The Breakup Song
I Won't Say Goodbye
Dream Big
