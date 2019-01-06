The ShapeshiftersUK electronic group, aka Shape:UK, and Shapeshifters. Formed 2003
2003
The Shapeshifters are an English-Swedish house duo composed of Max Reich and Simon Marlin. Reich is originally from Gothenburg, Sweden, while Marlin is British. They have been signed to Defected Records since 2008 and were previously signed to Positiva.
They are known in the United States as Shape:UK, in part due to a conflict with the Los Angeles-based hip hop group The Shape Shifters. However, the duo still uses "The Shapeshifters" name when they are releasing material in other countries outside the US.
The Shapeshifters Tracks
Lola's Theme
The Shapeshifters
Lola's Theme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01w6qbc.jpglink
Lola's Theme
Last played on
Lola's Theme Recut (Dr Packer Remix)
The Shapeshifters
Lola's Theme Recut (Dr Packer Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfmw.jpglink
Lola's Theme Recut (Dr Packer Remix)
Last played on
Lola's Theme
The Shapeshifters
Lola's Theme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfmw.jpglink
Lola's Theme
Last played on
Lolas Theme (Mella Dee Big Room Banger)
The Shapeshifters
Lolas Theme (Mella Dee Big Room Banger)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfmw.jpglink
Back To Basics
The Shapeshifters
Back To Basics
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfmw.jpglink
Back To Basics
Last played on
Try My Love (On For Size) (Dr Packer Extended Remix)
The Shapeshifters
Try My Love (On For Size) (Dr Packer Extended Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfmw.jpglink
Try My Love (On For Size) (Dr Packer Extended Remix)
Last played on
Lola's Theme (Mistrix Dub)
The Shapeshifters
Lola's Theme (Mistrix Dub)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfmw.jpglink
Lola's Theme (Mistrix Dub)
Last played on
Try My Love (On For Size) (Dr Packer Remix)
The Shapeshifters
Try My Love (On For Size) (Dr Packer Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfmw.jpglink
Try My Love (On For Size) (Club Mix)
The Shapeshifters
Try My Love (On For Size) (Club Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfmw.jpglink
Try My Love (On For Size) (Club Mix)
Last played on
Try My Love (On For Size) (feat. Teni Tinks)
The Shapeshifters
Try My Love (On For Size) (feat. Teni Tinks)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfmw.jpglink
Try My Love (On For Size) (feat. Teni Tinks)
Last played on
