The Shapeshifters are an English-Swedish house duo composed of Max Reich and Simon Marlin. Reich is originally from Gothenburg, Sweden, while Marlin is British. They have been signed to Defected Records since 2008 and were previously signed to Positiva.

They are known in the United States as Shape:UK, in part due to a conflict with the Los Angeles-based hip hop group The Shape Shifters. However, the duo still uses "The Shapeshifters" name when they are releasing material in other countries outside the US.