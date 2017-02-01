Arthur Russell (born Charles Arthur Russell, Jr.; May 21, 1951 – April 4, 1992) was an American cellist, composer, producer, singer, and musician from Iowa, whose work spanned a disparate range of styles. Trained in contemporary experimental composition and Indian classical music, in the mid-1970s he relocated to New York, where he became associated with Lower Manhattan's avant-garde community as well as the city's disco scene. Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, Russell produced a considerable collection of material, including several underground dance hits under aliases such as Dinosaur L and Indian Ocean, but his near-inability to complete projects resulted in a limited amount of released output; World of Echo (1986) was his only solo pop album to be released during his life.

Over the course of his career, Russell collaborated with a wide variety of artists, including composers Steve Reich and Philip Glass, poet Allen Ginsberg, musicians such as Peter Gordon, David Van Tieghem, Peter Zummo and David Byrne, and DJs such as Walter Gibbons, Larry Levan, and Nicky Siano. He died from AIDS in 1992, still in relative obscurity and nearly broke. Throughout the 2000s, a series of reissues, compilations, books, and a biographical documentary significantly raised his profile. Following his death, several albums of his various unheard recordings were compiled and released, including The World of Arthur Russell (2004) and Calling Out of Context (2004). The documentary Wild Combination: A Portrait of Arthur Russell was released in 2008.