Georges ArvanitasBorn 13 June 1931. Died 25 September 2005
Georges Arvanitas
1931-06-13
Georges Arvanitas Biography (Wikipedia)
Georges Arvanitas (June 13, 1931 – September 25, 2005) was a French jazz pianist and organist.
