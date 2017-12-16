Faultline is the musical alter ego of producer and artist David Kosten.

Working under the name Faultline, Kosten is known for both his largely instrumental debut Closer, Colder and the follow up Your Love Means Everything, which featured guest vocals from Coldplay's Chris Martin, The Flaming Lips, & R.E.M's Michael Stipe.

While work is ongoing for his third Faultline project, Kosten has continued to produce albums for other artists, notably gaining recognition with Bat for Lashes (double Mercury Music Prize nominated and Ivor Novello winning Two Suns and Fur and Gold, and 2012 album The Haunted Man), and Everything Everything (Mercury Music Prize and Ivor Novello nominated Man Alive and 2013 album Arc).

Kosten co-produced with Marina Diamandis her third studio album Froot. The album was released internationally on March 16, 2015.