JoAnn FallettaBorn 27 February 1954
JoAnn Falletta
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04hplyq.jpg
1954-02-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f42cd8d2-0c06-4c04-99b2-83029e3e7936
JoAnn Falletta Biography (Wikipedia)
JoAnn Falletta (born February 27, 1954 in Brooklyn, New York) is an American conductor.
JoAnn Falletta Tracks
Serenade in G major - Galop
Ernest John Moeran
Serenade in G major - Galop
Serenade in G major - Galop
Overture
Fanny Mendelssohn
Overture
Overture
Walt Whitman Overture, Op 7
Gustav Holst
Walt Whitman Overture, Op 7
Walt Whitman Overture, Op 7
Kum ba yah (Three Spirituals)
Adolphus Hailstork
Kum ba yah (Three Spirituals)
Kum ba yah (Three Spirituals)
Lonely Waters
Ernest John Moeran
Lonely Waters
Lonely Waters
Morning on the Ranch (The Red Pony)
Aaron Copland
Morning on the Ranch (The Red Pony)
Morning on the Ranch (The Red Pony)
Brazilian Impressions: Tropical Night
Ottorino Respighi
Brazilian Impressions: Tropical Night
Brazilian Impressions: Tropical Night
The Rambling Suiler from Four Diversions on Ulster Airs
Ulster Orchestra
The Rambling Suiler from Four Diversions on Ulster Airs
The Rambling Suiler from Four Diversions on Ulster Airs
Romantic Suite, Op. 14: IV. Tanz
Franz Schreker
Romantic Suite, Op. 14: IV. Tanz
Romantic Suite, Op. 14: IV. Tanz
Orchestra
Le bourgeois gentilhomme Suite, Op. 60, TrV 228c: IX. Das Diner: Tafelmusik und
Richard Strauss
Le bourgeois gentilhomme Suite, Op. 60, TrV 228c: IX. Das Diner: Tafelmusik und
Le bourgeois gentilhomme Suite, Op. 60, TrV 228c: IX. Das Diner: Tafelmusik und
Letter from Home
Aaron Copland
Letter from Home
Letter from Home
Symphony no. 1, 3rd mvt; Scherzo - Allegretto
Adolphus Hailstork
Symphony no. 1, 3rd mvt; Scherzo - Allegretto
Symphony no. 1, 3rd mvt; Scherzo - Allegretto
Symphony no. 1, 2nd mvt; Adagio - Lento ma non troppo
Adolphus Hailstork
Symphony no. 1, 2nd mvt; Adagio - Lento ma non troppo
Symphony no. 1, 2nd mvt; Adagio - Lento ma non troppo
Walking the Dog arr Berkowitz
George Gershwin
Walking the Dog arr Berkowitz
Walking the Dog arr Berkowitz
Rush: II. Morning
Kenneth Fuchs
Rush: II. Morning
Rush: II. Morning
Indra - symphonic poem Op.13
Gustav Holst
Indra - symphonic poem Op.13
Indra - symphonic poem Op.13
An American Port of Call
Adolphus Hailstork
An American Port of Call
An American Port of Call
The Red Pony Suite; Happy Ending
Aaron Copland
The Red Pony Suite; Happy Ending
The Red Pony Suite; Happy Ending
The Giggling Rapids (The River - suite)
Duke Ellington
The Giggling Rapids (The River - suite)
The Giggling Rapids (The River - suite)
Cotswold Symphony (3rd mvt)
Gustav Holst
Cotswold Symphony (3rd mvt)
Cotswold Symphony (3rd mvt)
Rodeo: Hoe Down
Aaron Copland
Rodeo: Hoe Down
Rodeo: Hoe Down
Fanfare on Amazing Grace
Adolphus Hailstork
Fanfare on Amazing Grace
Fanfare on Amazing Grace
Elegy (In Memoriam William Morris) - second movement of Cotswolds Symphony
Gustav Holst
Elegy (In Memoriam William Morris) - second movement of Cotswolds Symphony
Elegy (In Memoriam William Morris) - second movement of Cotswolds Symphony
Cello Concerto - 3rd mvt 'Allegretto deciso, alla marcia'
Ernest John Moeran
Cello Concerto - 3rd mvt 'Allegretto deciso, alla marcia'
Cello Concerto - 3rd mvt 'Allegretto deciso, alla marcia'
Concerto for Orchestra
Zoltán Kodály
Concerto for Orchestra
Concerto for Orchestra
Dances of Marosszék
Zoltán Kodály
Dances of Marosszék
Dances of Marosszék
Martin Luther King from Three Black Kings - ballet (compl. Mercer Ellington)
Duke Ellington
Martin Luther King from Three Black Kings - ballet (compl. Mercer Ellington)
Martin Luther King from Three Black Kings - ballet (compl. Mercer Ellington)
Fantastic Scherzo, Op 25
Josef Suk, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & JoAnn Falletta
Fantastic Scherzo, Op 25
Fantastic Scherzo, Op 25
Composer
Cotswold Symphony (4th mvt)
Gustav Holst
Cotswold Symphony (4th mvt)
Cotswold Symphony (4th mvt)
Symphony in F major, Op. 8 'The Cotswolds': IV. Finale
Gustav Holst
Symphony in F major, Op. 8 'The Cotswolds': IV. Finale
Symphony in F major, Op. 8 'The Cotswolds': IV. Finale
Symphony no. 1 - 2nd movement, Sonata Scherzo
Jerome Moross
Symphony no. 1 - 2nd movement, Sonata Scherzo
Symphony no. 1 - 2nd movement, Sonata Scherzo
Das Lied von der Erde - No.5 Der Trunkene im Fruhling
Gustav Mahler
Das Lied von der Erde - No.5 Der Trunkene im Fruhling
Das Lied von der Erde - No.5 Der Trunkene im Fruhling
Singer
Ensemble
Three Black Kings: No. 1, King of the Magi
Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra
Three Black Kings: No. 1, King of the Magi (feat. JoAnn Falletta)
Three Black Kings: No. 1, King of the Magi (feat. JoAnn Falletta)
Three Spirituals, no.1; Everytime I feel the Spirit
Adolphus Hailstork
Three Spirituals, no.1; Everytime I feel the Spirit
Three Spirituals, no.1; Everytime I feel the Spirit
