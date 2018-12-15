Sofi Jeannin (born 6 September 1976) is a Swedish choral conductor and mezzo-soprano.

Born in Stockholm to a Swedish mother and a French father, Jeannin grew up in Lindsberg, following her parents' divorce when she was age 8. In her youth, Jeannin studied piano and singing. She continued her musical education at the Conservatoire de Nice, where her instructors included Bertrand Dutour de Salvert. Jeannin additionally studied at the Royal Academy of Music in Stockholm, where she also sang with the institution's vocal ensemble.

In the UK, Jeannin continued studies in choral conducting at the Royal College of Music (London), where her teachers included Paul Spicer. As a mezzo-soprano, she began to sing with London Voices in 2005. In 2005, Jeannin joined the faculty of the Royal College of Music Junior Department, teaching singing and choral singing, and has also taught at Imperial College. At the RCM, in November 2006, Jeannin conducted the UK premiere of Consolation I by Helmut Lachenmann.