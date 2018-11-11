Glenn LewisCanadian neo soul singer/songwriter. Born 13 March 1975
Glenn Lewis
1975-03-13
Glenn Lewis Biography (Wikipedia)
Glennon Ricketts Jr. (born March 13, 1975), professionally known as Glenn Lewis, is a Canadian neo soul singer–songwriter. Lewis earned a Grammy Award nomination in 2004 and has also won a Juno Award, with a sum of six nominations.
Don't You Forget It
Don't You Forget It
One More Day
One More Day
Don't You Forget It (Radio Edit)
Closer vs. Jika
Closer vs. Jika
It's Not Fair
It's Not Fair
Good One
Good One
Back For More
Back For More
Be my Girl
Be my Girl
Something To See
Something To See
