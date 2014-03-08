Liz & Yvonne Kane
Liz & Yvonne Kane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f429255c-c10d-411f-aca1-4e9e8a4a2f74
Liz & Yvonne Kane Tracks
Sort by
The Bees Wing, In Memory of Michael Coleman
Liz & Yvonne Kane
The Bees Wing, In Memory of Michael Coleman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paddy Fahey's, Mullingar Lea, Paddy Fahey's
Liz & Yvonne Kane
Paddy Fahey's, Mullingar Lea, Paddy Fahey's
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
3 Deer and a Hare/Pangar Ban
Liz & Yvonne Kane
3 Deer and a Hare/Pangar Ban
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Side by Side, The Smiling Lady, The Ceiler
Liz & Yvonne Kane
Side by Side, The Smiling Lady, The Ceiler
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Farewell to Eyrecourt, The Stone in the Field, Paddy Fahey's Reel
Liz & Yvonne Kane
Farewell to Eyrecourt, The Stone in the Field, Paddy Fahey's Reel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tunes
Liz & Yvonne Kane
Tunes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tunes
Last played on
Reel in the style of Redican
Liz & Yvonne Kane
Reel in the style of Redican
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Reel in the style of Redican
Last played on
Jigs
Liz & Yvonne Kane
Jigs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jigs
Last played on
Liz & Yvonne Kane Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist