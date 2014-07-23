Cris CabBorn 21 January 1993
Cris Cab
1993-01-21
Cris Cab Biography
Cristian Cabrerizo, better known by his stage name Cris Cab (born January 21, 1993) is an American singer-songwriter and musician who has released a number of EPs, a mixtape, Echo Boom, and has become well known with his international hit "Liar Liar". He is signed to Island Def Jam Records and Island Records. His songs are a fusion of pop, reggae, and soul.
Cris Cab Tracks
Liar Liar
Cris Cab
Liar Liar
Liar Liar
Cris Cab Links
