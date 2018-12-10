John William Michael Field (born 15 May 1962) is an Australian composer and songwriter. He was a founding mainstay member of a rock band, The Cockroaches (1979–94, 2014) on rhythm guitar and sharing lead vocals. He has written tracks for the children's music group, The Wiggles, including "Hot Potato". His brothers, Paul Field (later the Wiggles managing director) and Anthony Field (the Blue Wiggle), were also bandmates in the Cockroaches.