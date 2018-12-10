John FieldAustralian songwriter. Born 16 May 1962
John Field
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1962-05-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f427a100-5a83-46cc-b06b-0a973a65a32f
John Field Biography (Wikipedia)
John William Michael Field (born 15 May 1962) is an Australian composer and songwriter. He was a founding mainstay member of a rock band, The Cockroaches (1979–94, 2014) on rhythm guitar and sharing lead vocals. He has written tracks for the children's music group, The Wiggles, including "Hot Potato". His brothers, Paul Field (later the Wiggles managing director) and Anthony Field (the Blue Wiggle), were also bandmates in the Cockroaches.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Field Tracks
Sort by
Nocturne for piano No 18 in E major, H 13K "Twelve O'Clock"
John Field
Nocturne for piano No 18 in E major, H 13K "Twelve O'Clock"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nocturne for piano No 18 in E major, H 13K "Twelve O'Clock"
Last played on
Nocturne No. 14
Elizabeth Joy Roe
Nocturne No. 14
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nocturne No. 14
Last played on
Nocturne no.2 in C minor
John Field
Nocturne no.2 in C minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc30p.jpglink
Nocturne no.2 in C minor
Last played on
Back to artist