Denys Baptiste (born 1969) is an English jazz musician from London, England, where he was born to St Lucian parents. A graduate of Tomorrow's Warriors, Baptiste plays tenor and soprano saxophone in addition to composing.

Baptiste played with Gary Crosby and Nu Troop before releasing his debut album in 1999, Be Where You Are, which was nominated for a Mercury Music Prize and won the MOBO award for Best Jazz Act 1999. Baptiste has released two albums since then. His third album Let Freedom Ring! was nominated for the MOBO award for Best Jazz Act 2004, the BBC Jazz Awards for Best New Work and Best Album 2004, and the Parliamentary Jazz Award for Best Album 2004.