Denys BaptisteBorn 14 September 1969
Denys Baptiste
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqm53.jpg
1969-09-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f423f82e-8f61-4563-952b-f4b7c05eb9f8
Denys Baptiste Biography (Wikipedia)
Denys Baptiste (born 1969) is an English jazz musician from London, England, where he was born to St Lucian parents. A graduate of Tomorrow's Warriors, Baptiste plays tenor and soprano saxophone in addition to composing.
Baptiste played with Gary Crosby and Nu Troop before releasing his debut album in 1999, Be Where You Are, which was nominated for a Mercury Music Prize and won the MOBO award for Best Jazz Act 1999. Baptiste has released two albums since then. His third album Let Freedom Ring! was nominated for the MOBO award for Best Jazz Act 2004, the BBC Jazz Awards for Best New Work and Best Album 2004, and the Parliamentary Jazz Award for Best Album 2004.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Denys Baptiste Tracks
Sort by
Evolution Revolution
Denys Baptiste
Evolution Revolution
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm53.jpglink
Evolution Revolution
Last played on
Apprehension
Denys Baptiste
Apprehension
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm53.jpglink
Apprehension
Last played on
Ascent
Denys Baptiste
Ascent
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm53.jpglink
Ascent
Last played on
Neptune
Denys Baptiste
Neptune
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm53.jpglink
Neptune
Last played on
After The Rain
Denys Baptiste
After The Rain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm53.jpglink
After The Rain
Last played on
Naima
Denys Baptiste
Naima
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm53.jpglink
Naima
Last played on
Dusk Dawn
Denys Baptiste
Dusk Dawn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm53.jpglink
Dusk Dawn
Last played on
Lonnie's Lement (Live In Session)
Denys Baptiste
Lonnie's Lement (Live In Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm53.jpglink
Lonnie's Lement (Live In Session)
Last played on
Astral Trane
Denys Baptiste
Astral Trane
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm53.jpglink
Astral Trane
Last played on
Transition
Denys Baptiste
Transition
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm53.jpglink
Transition
Last played on
Let Freedom Ring!
Denys Baptiste
Let Freedom Ring!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm53.jpglink
Let Freedom Ring!
Last played on
My Boy Lollipop
Fayyaz Virji
My Boy Lollipop
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqftx.jpglink
My Boy Lollipop
Last played on
Izzatso!
Guy Barker
Izzatso!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw3c.jpglink
Izzatso!
Last played on
Stop and Look Around
Denys Baptiste
Stop and Look Around
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm53.jpglink
Stop and Look Around
The Kraken
Denys Baptiste
The Kraken
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm53.jpglink
The Kraken
Alternating Currents
Denys Baptiste
Alternating Currents
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm53.jpglink
Alternating Currents
Inner City Blues
Denys Baptiste
Inner City Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm53.jpglink
Inner City Blues
Last played on
Dance By The Maquiritari (Live In Session)
Denys Baptiste
Dance By The Maquiritari (Live In Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm53.jpglink
Dance By The Maquiritari (Live In Session)
Last played on
With This Faith
Denys Baptiste
With This Faith
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm53.jpglink
With This Faith
Last played on
I Have a Dream
Denys Baptiste
I Have a Dream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm53.jpglink
I Have a Dream
Last played on
Song for You
Denys Baptiste
Song for You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm53.jpglink
Song for You
Last played on
The Dance of the Marquiritari
Denys Baptiste
The Dance of the Marquiritari
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm53.jpglink
Identity By Subtraction
Denys Baptiste
Identity By Subtraction
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm53.jpglink
Identity By Subtraction
Last played on
Harriot's Charriott
Denys Baptiste
Harriot's Charriott
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm53.jpglink
Harriot's Charriott
Last played on
The Long Night
Denys Baptiste
The Long Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm53.jpglink
The Long Night
Last played on
Playlists featuring Denys Baptiste
Denys Baptiste Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist