Lowell MasonBorn 8 January 1792. Died 11 August 1872
Lowell Mason
1792-01-08
Lowell Mason Biography (Wikipedia)
Lowell Mason (January 8, 1792 – August 11, 1872) was a leading figure in American church music, the composer of over 1600 hymn tunes, many of which are often sung today. His most well-known tunes include his arrangement of "Joy to the World" and the tune, "Bethany", which is his setting of the hymn text, "Nearer, My God, to Thee". He was largely responsible for introducing music into American public schools, and is considered to be the first important music educator in the United States. He is also widely criticized for his role in helping to largely eliminate the robust tradition of participatory sacred music that flourished in America before his time.
Lowell Mason Tracks
Joy to the World
Lowell Mason
Joy to the World
Joy to the World
Four Significant American Hymns
Joseph Philbrick Webster
Four Significant American Hymns
Four Significant American Hymns
Nearer My God To Thee
Lowell Mason
Nearer My God To Thee
Nearer My God To Thee
Nearer, My God, to Thee (Proms 2015)
Lowell Mason
Nearer, My God, to Thee (Proms 2015)
Nearer, My God, to Thee (Proms 2015)
Joy to the world
Lowell Mason
Joy to the world
Joy to the world
Joy Has Dawned Upon the World
Lowell Mason
Joy Has Dawned Upon the World
Joy Has Dawned Upon the World
Joy to the world
The Cambridge Singers
Joy to the world
Joy to the world
