Rami Jaffee (born March 11, 1969) is an American musician who is the keyboardist for Foo Fighters and the Wallflowers. He has worked for many artists including Pete Yorn, Soul Asylum, Stone Sour, Joseph Arthur and Coheed and Cambria.

