Rami Jaffee
Rami Jaffee Biography (Wikipedia)
Rami Jaffee (born March 11, 1969) is an American musician who is the keyboardist for Foo Fighters and the Wallflowers. He has worked for many artists including Pete Yorn, Soul Asylum, Stone Sour, Joseph Arthur and Coheed and Cambria.
Rami Jaffee Tracks
If I Were Me (feat. Jessy Greene, Jim Keltner & Rami Jaffee)
Dave Grohl
You Can't Fix This (feat. Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins & Rami Jaffee)
Stevie Nicks
