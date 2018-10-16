Pierre PincemailleBorn 8 December 1956. Died 12 January 2018
Pierre Pincemaille
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1956-12-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f41bdf78-caa7-4857-994c-2d24091fbc4b
Choral No.3 in A minor (M.40) from Trois Chorales pour grande orgue
César Franck
Prelude, fugue et variation for organ (M.30) (Op.18)
César Franck
