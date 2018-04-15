Enoch Mankayi Sontonga (c. 1873 – 18 April 1905) was the composer of "Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika" (English: "God Bless Africa") from then Cape Colony (now part of Eastern Cape province), which has been part of the South African national anthem since 1994. It was the official anthem of the African National Congress since 1925 and is still the national anthem of South Africa.