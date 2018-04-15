Enoch Mankayi SontongaBorn 1873. Died 18 April 1905
Enoch Mankayi Sontonga
1873
Enoch Mankayi Sontonga (c. 1873 – 18 April 1905) was the composer of "Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika" (English: "God Bless Africa") from then Cape Colony (now part of Eastern Cape province), which has been part of the South African national anthem since 1994. It was the official anthem of the African National Congress since 1925 and is still the national anthem of South Africa.
Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrica
Enoch Mankayi Sontonga
Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrica
Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrica
Nkosi Sikelel 'IAfrica
Enoch Mankayi Sontonga
Nkosi Sikelel 'IAfrica
Nkosi Sikelel 'IAfrica
Nkosi sikelel' iAfrika
Enoch Mankayi Sontonga
Nkosi sikelel' iAfrika
Nkosi sikelel' iAfrika
