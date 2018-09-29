Kammerorchester BerlinFormed 1945
Kammerorchester Berlin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1945
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f416ff60-3894-4275-af38-f8c96e6a278d
Kammerorchester Berlin Tracks
Sort by
Cantata no. 211 'Coffee Cantata': 'Ei! wie schmecht der Coffee susse
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata no. 211 'Coffee Cantata': 'Ei! wie schmecht der Coffee susse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Cantata no. 211 'Coffee Cantata': 'Ei! wie schmecht der Coffee susse
Last played on
Violin Sonata no.3
Johann Paul Westhoff, Daniel Hope, Christian Badzura, Kammerorchester Berlin & Simon Halsey
Violin Sonata no.3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046jb1y.jpglink
Violin Sonata no.3
Composer
Last played on
Violin Concerto No. 1 (i Allegro)
Grażyna Bacewicz
Violin Concerto No. 1 (i Allegro)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Violin Concerto No. 1 (i Allegro)
Last played on
Benedictus (The Armed Man)
Karl Jenkins
Benedictus (The Armed Man)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04fq3wq.jpglink
Benedictus (The Armed Man)
Choir
Last played on
Sonata for trumpet, strings and basso continuo in D major
Henry Purcell
Sonata for trumpet, strings and basso continuo in D major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Sonata for trumpet, strings and basso continuo in D major
Performer
Conductor
Last played on
Cantata no. 211 BWV.211 (Schweigt stille, plaudert nicht) (Kaffee-Kantate)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata no. 211 BWV.211 (Schweigt stille, plaudert nicht) (Kaffee-Kantate)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Cantata no. 211 BWV.211 (Schweigt stille, plaudert nicht) (Kaffee-Kantate)
Last played on
Per la gloria d'adorarvi (Griselda)
Max Pommier, Giovanni Battista Bononcini, Jochen Kowalski & Kammerorchester Berlin
Per la gloria d'adorarvi (Griselda)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Per la gloria d'adorarvi (Griselda)
Performer
Last played on
Imitazione delle campane (Sonata III from Soante a Violino solo)
Johann Paul von Westhoff
Imitazione delle campane (Sonata III from Soante a Violino solo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046jb1y.jpglink
Imitazione delle campane (Sonata III from Soante a Violino solo)
Last played on
Air Orchestral suite No 3
Kammerorchester Berlin
Air Orchestral suite No 3
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Air Orchestral suite No 3
Last played on
Kammerorchester Berlin Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist