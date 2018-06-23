Alexander Robotnick (a.k.a. Maurizio Dami) is an Italian electronic musician. He made his debut on the Italian music scene as the founding member of Avida, a dance-cabaret band featuring Daniele Trambusti and Stefano Fuochi.

In 1983 he attained international popularity with his track "Problèmes d'amour", published first by the Italian label Materiali Sonori and then by Sire-Wea. "Problèmes d'amour" went on to become a "cult track" of dance music. In 1984 he joined "Giovanotti Mondani Meccanici" a multimedia-oriented group and composed soundtracks for theatre works, videos and video-installations. He also composed soundtracks for films and theatre works by Italian directors such as Alessandro Benvenuti, Antonio Climati, Marco Mattolini, and Marco Risi.

In 1987 he turned his interest to World Music, and for the next decade collaborated with African, Kurdish and Indian musicians. In 1994 Robotnick began to work with the Indian-Italian band "Govinda" leading to the production of two tracks "Devotion" and "Transcendental Ecstasy" for Govinda's first album "Selling India By the Pound".