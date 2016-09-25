Amy MillanBorn 3 December 1973
Amy Millan Biography (Wikipedia)
Amy Millan (born December 3, 1973) is a Canadian indie rock singer and guitarist. She records and performs with the bands Stars and Broken Social Scene as well as having a successful solo career. Her second solo album, Masters of the Burial, was released by Arts & Crafts Productions in September 2009.
Divninity (feat. Amy Millan)
Porter Robinson
Divninity (feat. Amy Millan)
Divninity (feat. Amy Millan)
Last played on
