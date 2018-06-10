Keith GreenBorn 21 October 1953. Died 28 July 1982
Keith Gordon Green (October 21, 1953 – July 28, 1982) was an American contemporary Christian music pianist, singer, and songwriter originally from Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, New York. Beyond his music, Green is best known for his strong devotion to Christian evangelism and challenging others to the same. He wrote some notable songs, including "Your Love Broke Through", "You Put This Love in My Heart", and "Asleep in the Light". He is also known for numerous popular modern hymns, including "O Lord, You're Beautiful" and "There Is A Redeemer", written by his wife Melody.
Unless The Lord Builds The House
There Is A Redeemer (feat. Nicholas Freestone & Tom Winpenny)
