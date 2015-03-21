MidaircondoFormed December 2002
Midaircondo was a Swedish electronica duo consisting of Lisa Nordström and Lisen Rylander Löve, active 2003-2015.
Since the start in 2003 Midaircondo has released three albums, toured around Europe, Africa and South and North America. The duo has created and performed music for dance performances, theater, TV, radio and movies. Midaircondo are known for their improvised concerts with a mix of acoustic instruments, voice, electronics and video. The duo has performed at a number of international festivals such as Sónar (ES), Mutek Festival (CL), Molde Jazzfestival (NO) and Berlin Music Week (DE).
Midaircondo Tracks
Higher
Midaircondo
Higher
Higher
Last played on
Bringing Me Home
Midaircondo
Bringing Me Home
Bringing Me Home
Last played on
