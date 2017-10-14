Hiding Place
Hiding Place
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f406af9b-e7c4-4701-bc19-2f12a529df88
Hiding Place Biography (Wikipedia)
Hiding Place were a rock band from East Kilbride, Scotland.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hiding Place Tracks
Sort by
Are You Even There?
Hiding Place
Are You Even There?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Are You Even There?
Last played on
Long Winters
Hiding Place
Long Winters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Long Winters
Last played on
Barfly
Hiding Place
Barfly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Barfly
Last played on
The Wanderer (Radio 1 Session, 19 Dec 1977)
Hiding Place
The Wanderer (Radio 1 Session, 19 Dec 1977)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Looking Out (Radio 1 Session, 19 Dec 1977)
Hiding Place
Looking Out (Radio 1 Session, 19 Dec 1977)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lucky Seven (Radio 1 Session, 19 Dec 1977)
Hiding Place
Lucky Seven (Radio 1 Session, 19 Dec 1977)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Roll It (Radio 1 Session, 19 Dec 1977)
Hiding Place
Roll It (Radio 1 Session, 19 Dec 1977)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Guts
Hiding Place
Guts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Guts
Last played on
The Collapse
Hiding Place
The Collapse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Collapse
Last played on
Crypts
Hiding Place
Crypts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crypts
Last played on
Popular Myths
Hiding Place
Popular Myths
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Popular Myths
Last played on
Snaketown
Hiding Place
Snaketown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Snaketown
Last played on
Pay No Attention To The Man Behind The Curtain
Hiding Place
Pay No Attention To The Man Behind The Curtain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suffer For Your Art
Hiding Place
Suffer For Your Art
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suffer For Your Art
Last played on
Silence Will Be The Death Of Me
Hiding Place
Silence Will Be The Death Of Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Poison Slow You Down
Hiding Place
Poison Slow You Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Poison Slow You Down
Last played on
Poison Slows You
Hiding Place
Poison Slows You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Poison Slows You
Last played on
Hiding Place Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist