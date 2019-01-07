ImaginationFormed 1981
Imagination
1981
Imagination Biography (Wikipedia)
Imagination were an English three piece band, who came to prominence in the early 1980s. They had hits in 28 countries, earning four platinum discs, nine gold discs and more than a dozen silver discs around the world between 1981 and 1983.[citation needed]
Imagination Tracks
Just An Illusion
Imagination
Just An Illusion
Just An Illusion
Body Talk
Imagination
Body Talk
Body Talk
Flashback
Imagination
Flashback
Flashback
Burnin' Up (Mike Maurro Burnin' Hot Reprise Remix)
Imagination
Burnin' Up (Mike Maurro Burnin' Hot Reprise Remix)
Burnin' Up (Mike Maurro Burnin' Hot Reprise Remix)
Music And Lights
Imagination
Music And Lights
Music And Lights
