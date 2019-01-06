Linda Lewis (born Linda Ann Fredericks, 27 September 1950, West Ham, Essex, England) is an English vocalist, songwriter and guitarist. Lewis is the oldest of six children, three of whom also had singing careers. She is best known for the singles "Rock-a-Doodle-Doo" (1972), "Sideway Shuffle" (1973), and her version of Betty Everett's "Shoop Shoop Song (It's in His Kiss)" (1975) albums such as Lark (1972), Not a Little Girl Anymore (1975) and Woman Overboard (1977), and the later Second Nature (1995), which became successful in countries such as Japan. Lewis also provided vocals for others such as David Bowie, Al Kooper, Cat Stevens, Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel, Rick Wakeman, Rod Stewart, Peter Bardens, Hummingbird, Joan Armatrading and Jamiroquai.

Lewis is a self-taught guitarist and keyboard player, influenced by Harry Nilsson, Billie Holiday and Smokey Robinson, also drawing inspiration from others such as Joni Mitchell. Her music blends folk, funk and soul.