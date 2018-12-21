Ferrante and TeicherFormed 1947. Disbanded 1989
Ferrante and Teicher
1947
Ferrante and Teicher Biography (Wikipedia)
Ferrante & Teicher were a duo of American piano players, known for their light arrangements of familiar classical pieces, movie soundtracks, and show tunes, as well as their signature style of florid, intricate and fast paced piano playing performances.
Ferrante and Teicher Tracks
Sleigh Ride
Ferrante and Teicher
Sleigh Ride
Sleigh Ride
Exodus
Ferrante and Teicher
Exodus
Exodus
Stardust
Ferrante and Teicher
Stardust
Stardust
Barbarella
Ferrante and Teicher
Barbarella
Barbarella
Theme From 'The Apartment'
Ferrante and Teicher
Theme From 'The Apartment'
Theme From 'The Apartment'
Theme From Exodus
Ferrante and Teicher
Theme From Exodus
Theme From Exodus
Tonight
Ferrante and Teicher
Tonight
Tonight
Frenesi
Ferrante and Teicher
Frenesi
Frenesi
Midnight Cowboy
Ferrante and Teicher
Midnight Cowboy
