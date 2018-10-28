Susanne Aartun Sundfør (born 19 March 1986) is a Norwegian singer-songwriter and record producer. Born and raised in Haugesund, Sundfør embarked on her musical career two years prior to the release of her eponymous debut album (2007), which reached number three on the Norwegian album chart. It was followed by Take One, a live album consisting of songs from her debut. Her second studio album, The Brothel, was released in 2010 to commercial success in Norway, peaking at number one and becoming the best-selling album of that year. The album saw a shift from the piano-driven pop of previous releases towards a more ambitious and electronic direction. In 2011, she released a live instrumental album composed solely of synthesizers, A Night at Salle Pleyel, serving as a commission piece.

Her third studio album, The Silicone Veil (2012) topped the Norwegian album chart and received critical acclaim. She had her international breakthrough in 2015 with her fourth studio album, Ten Love Songs, which saw Sundfør experimenting with an electronic dance pop sound. The album reached number one and garnered universal acclaim. Her fifth studio album Music for People in Trouble (2017) represented a departure from the electronic-driven sound of previous records in favor of a return to her roots as a folk singer-songwriter. The album reached number one as well, making it her fourth consecutive album to achieve this feat.